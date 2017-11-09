Reid picked up the Coaching and Management award at the ceremony in Shoreditch, while Briggs, who is the Director of Community Development at the Foundation, was recognised for his contribution to the community.

Former Republic of Ireland international Reid was praised for his work as coach at Reading last season, who reached the Championship play-off final before he linked up with Roy Hodgson at the Eagles.

Heavily involved in promoting diversity within football, Briggs is the Foundation’s Equalities and Inclusion Lead and was also appointed as the first black director of Surrey County FA in 2015, a role which he undertakes in his own time. He has worked with the Foundation, the club's official charity, for over four years.

Speaking after receiving his award, Briggs said: “It feels great to be recognised for work that we do in the local community, helping young people to reach their aspirations with a view to having a better life.

“It’s all about having an impact, working with a club that is passionate about young people across south London.

“Nothing can be achieved in isolation, you have to have a good team around you to succeed, and I certainly have that.”

The Football Black List is an annual event that was started in 2008 by sports journalists Leon Mann and Rodney Hinds, and highlights the work of influential black figures within the football industry in order to inspire future generations to take up important roles. It is supported by the FA, PFA, Premier League and Kick It Out.

Award categories on the night included coaching and management, administration, media, commercial, community and practitioners.