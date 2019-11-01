Kicking things off is Palace Chairman, Steve Parish, who discusses in greater depth the club's recently unveiled plans to redevelop the Academy.

Following Parish is another key man at the club, this time Wilfried Zaha. Zaha chats with Premier League Productions on a wide range of topics, including charity, family and, of course, VAR.

Up next, we've got Ciara Watling and Jordan Butler, two players from the Palace's Women team. They explain their successful start to the season with a new-look squad and look ahead to key upcoming fixtures.

Roy Hodgson then rounds things off with his weekly press conference and calls time at the end of another packed Palace Pod.

You can listen to the podcast now for free either by clicking here or by searching 'Official Palace Pod' in your chosen podcast provider!