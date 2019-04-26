With Friday evening fast approaching, forget about being out and about in the south London sun and spend the last few moments of work whiling away time with another packed Palace Podcast.

This week features a full-length interview with special guest, former England cricketer Mark Butcher, who reveals his Palace fandom and an interesting story explaining the connection between himself and Steve Kember...

Next up is Mr Wilfried Zaha, who paid a visit to his former primary school earlier in the week where he spoke with Chris from Palace TV.

Back in his regular penultimate spot then comes Statman, recording from somewhere he's less familiar with: the Crystal Palace training ground. He delves (briefly) into all the stats you need to hear before the Eagles face Everton.

And lastly, as ever, is Roy Hodgson's press conference. The manager provides team news and updates from within the camp and you can hear every word of what he had to say now on the pod.

To listen, simply click here. Alternatively, just search 'official Palace pod' in your chosen podcast provider!