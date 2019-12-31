Had the Premier League season started on January 1st 2019 and ended with the most recent matchweek of December 28/29th, Roy Hodgson's men would have finished in seventh place on 57 points.

Palace's calendar year encompassed 38 games and two transfer windows, so in theory it reflects a traditional season. For context, the highest Premier League finish the club has ever achieved saw it sit 10th with 48 points in 2014/15. Last season, Palace managed to claim their greatest ever points total over a 38-match top flight season, finishing 12th on 49 points.

In 2019, the Eagles claimed just one point less than Wolverhampton Wanderers, who finished sixth on 58 points. Hodgson's men collected more points than Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Everton in the calendar year.

Perhaps most remarkably, the Eagles would finish third if only away matches were recorded, missing out to just Manchester City and Liverpool.

The full table can be seen below.

Pos Team GD Pts 1 Liverpool 60 98 2 Manchester City 65 92 3 Leicester City 26 66 4 Chelsea 9 64 5 Manchester United 11 62 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 5 58 7 Crystal Palace 3 57 8 Tottenham Hotspur 13 56 9 Arsenal 6 56 10 Everton 0 52 11 Newcastle United -4 52 12 Burnley -10 49 13 Southampton -17 46 14 West Ham United -11 44 15 AFC Bournemouth -13 39 16 Watford -24 38 17 Brighton & Hove Albion -24 34 18 Sheffield United 4 29 19 Aston Villa -11 18 20 Cardiff City -16 16 21 Norwich City -19 13 22 Fulham -22 12 23 Huddersfield Town -31 6

