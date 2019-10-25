Eagles fans based in - or visiting - Bromley can check out the brand new shop to pick up the very latest Palace clothing, early Christmas gifts and replica playing kit. The shop has shirt printing available too, for that extra special personalised gift.
Key details
Where to find us:
The Upper Mall, The Glades Shopping Centre, High Street Bromley, BR1 1DN
Opening Hours
Monday: 9am–7pm
Tuesday: 9am–7pm
Wednesday: 9am–7pm
Thursday: 9am–9pm
Friday: 9am–7pm
Saturday: 9am–7pm
Sunday: 11am–5pm
Other shops
We also have Club Shops in Croydon Centrale, Selhurst Park and the Selhurst Park Fanzone. Details of their location and opening times can be found by clicking here.