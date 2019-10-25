Eagles fans based in - or visiting - Bromley can check out the brand new shop to pick up the very latest Palace clothing, early Christmas gifts and replica playing kit. The shop has shirt printing available too, for that extra special personalised gift.

Key details

Where to find us:

The Upper Mall, The Glades Shopping Centre, High Street Bromley, BR1 1DN

Opening Hours

Monday: 9am–7pm

Tuesday: 9am–7pm

Wednesday: 9am–7pm

Thursday: 9am–9pm

Friday: 9am–7pm

Saturday: 9am–7pm

Sunday: 11am–5pm

Other shops

We also have Club Shops in Croydon Centrale, Selhurst Park and the Selhurst Park Fanzone. Details of their location and opening times can be found by clicking here.