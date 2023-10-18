Saturday, 21st October - Live coverage of Palace’s U18s and the first-team

Saturday. Matchday. Palace TV+ will have coverage of not one, but two games against Newcastle.

First up will be the Under-18s as they face the Magpies in the U18 Premier League Cup. Rob Quinn’s side got off to a flying start in their group, smashing six past Liverpool, and will look to put themselves in pole position to qualify to the next round.

You can find out how they get on LIVE on Palace TV+ from 09:30 BST, with the game kicking off at 10:30 BST.

Following on from the young Eagles will be the first-team, as they also face Newcastle in the Premier League. LIVE audio commentary, provided by BBC London, will be available for this game ahead of the 15:00 BST kick-off.