The pair will be part of the Belgian group facing Kazakhstan and Scotland on the 8th and 11th of June respectively.

Combined, Batshuayi and Benteke bagged seven goals in the 2018/19 campaign for Palace and both made the last national squad under Roberto Martinez, with the former picking up a goal and an assist in Belgium's wins over Russia and Cyprus respectively.

SEE ALSO: QUIZ: Palace's Top Scorers by Nationality

In the last cluster of international clashes, Benteke made the bench twice as he continues his return to regular football both domestically and internationally.

Stayed tuned on cpfc.co.uk or the official club app to find out how the lads progress!