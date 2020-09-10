Sky Sports and BT Sport have already selected 17 matches for live broadcast for the first three match rounds of the 2020/21 season. Of the remaining 11 matches, Sky Sports will broadcast an additional six, BT Sport a further three and BBC and Amazon Prime Video one each.

The Premier League is also in discussions with BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT to agree a similar solution for radio.

In consultation with all relevant stakeholders, the Premier League is considering appropriate arrangements for matches which will take place after 1 October.

The Premier League is working on a step-by-step approach, while monitoring the developments regarding the League’s number one priority of getting fans back into full stadia as soon as possible, with safety always being our priority.

Palace's first three fixtures

Saturday 12th September:

15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton (live on BT Sport)

Saturday 19th September:

17:30 Manchester United v Crystal Palace (live on Sky Sports)

Saturday 26th September:

15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton (live on Amazon Prime)*

*This match is subject to move to Sunday 27th September, dependant on the clubs' participation in the League Cup.