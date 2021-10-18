The midweek trip to Leeds United will now be played on Tuesday, 30th November, with the match broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. Another trip to the north-west, to face Manchester United at Old Trafford, has moved to the afternoon of Sunday, 5th December, kicking off at 14:00 GMT.

The festive period sees four home fixtures rearranged, starting with Everton’s arrival in south London on Sunday, 12th December, live on Sky Sports. Three days later Palace welcome Southampton.

After Christmas, the Eagles play host to Norwich City on Tuesday, 28th December, again shown live on Amazon Prime Video, before a London derby against West Ham United on New Years Day.

Find out all the details of the rearranged fixtures in the table below!