Over their history, Palace have defeated the champions [whomever they may be, not just City] on seven separate occasions, notching 11 draws and falling to 20 defeats in 19 top-flight seasons.

All things considered, it is a not unimpressive record. The Eagles have collected more wins in 38 league meetings with the country's reigning champion than the last four bottom-placed teams managed against everyone in a whole league campaign.

In recent times, the record is even stronger - Palace have won against the champions in four of their last five seasons, only failing to do so in 2016/17 when they lost and drew with Leicester City.

In the 10 matches over those five seasons, the Eagles have claimed 13 points. It's a fruitless exercise, but applying that points-per-game ratio to a league campaign, earning 13 points from 10 matches it the equivalent of 49 from 38: Palace's highest ever top-flight total.

Outside the league, Palace have only played the title-holders twice, drawing 2-2 with Manchester United in the 1994/95 FA Cup and going on to lose the replay 0-2.

In total, the Eagles have played nine different champions, facing United and Arsenal (eight times each) on the most occasions.

The rest are: Liverpool (six), Leeds United (four), Chelsea (four), Manchester City (four), Derby County (two), Everton (two), Leicester City (two).

There have been 107 goals scored in total.

Palace v the champions

Leeds United, 1969/70: 1-1, 0-2 (L)

Everton, 1970/71: 3-1 (L), 2-0 (W)

Arsenal, 1971/72: 2-1 (L), 2-2

Derby County, 1972/73: 0-0, 2-2

Liverpool, 1979/80: 3-0 (L), 0-0

Liverpool, 1980/81: 3-0 (L), 2-2

Arsenal, 1989/90: 4-1 (L), 1-1

Liverpool, 1990/91: 1-0 (W), 3-0 (L)

Arsenal, 1991/92:1-4 (L), 4-1 (L)

Leeds, 1992/93: 1-0 (W), 0-0

Manchester United, 1994/95: 3-0 (L), 1-1

Man United, 1997/98: 2-0 (L), 0-3 (L)

Arsenal, 2004/05:1-1, 5-1 (L)

Man United, 2013/14: 2-0 (L), 0-2 (L)

Manchester City, 2014/15: 3-0 (L), 2-1 (W)

Chelsea, 2015/16: 1-2 (W), 0-3 (L)

Leicester City, 2016/17: 3-1 (L), 2-2

Chelsea, 2017/18: 2-1 (W), 2-1 (L)

Man City, 2018/19: 2-3 (W), 1-3 (L)