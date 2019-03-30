After the huge disappointment of our losses to Brighton in the league and Watford in the FA Cup, the international break has given us all a chance to lick our wounds as we now find ourselves entering the final six weeks of the season with plenty to play for.

We are approaching three games in eight days, and as I’ve said before – we are intent on looking up, not down the table. There is no reason why we can’t top our achievement of finishing 11th last season. Today’s visitors were extremely unlucky not to get a result last time out against West Ham United, and our match in September was an intense and closely fought affair. There is no such thing as an easy game in this league, so Roy’s team will have to be up for the fight today, with your full support, for us to get a result.

It will be a privilege for the club, players, staff and supporters, to be involved in the first game at Tottenham Hotspur’s magnificent new stadium. It looks absolutely sensational and I can’t wait to see it for myself on Wednesday. We will of course be doing our best to slightly spoil the day if we can and come back with some points.

It was immensely sad to hear the news that Damary Dawkins passed away. Damary used to play for one of our Foundation development teams, and earlier this season visited the training ground to meet Roy and the players as we tried to help the thirteen-year old find a donor for his rare bone marrow condition. Everyone at the club is so sorry for his family and friends, and our thoughts are with them.

I have acknowledged previously in these notes that results at Selhurst Park this season have not yielded enough points, and I can understand how frustrating that must have been at times for you as loyal supporters. Roy and the players are acutely aware of it, but now is the time to rally round as a club and throw your support behind the team, even if at times things aren’t going to plan on the pitch.

Thank you for your continued support.

Up the Palace.

