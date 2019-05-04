Club captain Luka Milivojevic was also there presenting Aaron Wan-Bissaka with his Players’ Player of the Season award so we hear his thoughts on the season too.

Wan-Bissaka also won the fans’ Player of the Season vote and Roy Hodgson was on hand to say some kind words about him and the team. He then had a message to the fans who have supported the team all season.

Statman joined on the phone for his weekly numbers chat and dodgy predictions, although some stats were more accurate than others…

Finally Hodgson took questions from the media in his press conference ahead of the trip to Cardiff City.

To listen to Parish, Hodgson, Milivojevic and more in this packed edition of the Palace pod, just click here now! Alternatively, just search 'official Palace podcast' in your chosen podcast provider.