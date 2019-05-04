In an interview on stage before the awards ceremony got underway, Parish stated that he felt proud of the entire club, but paid particular attention to its fanbase.

He said: "I’m unbelievably proud: proud of the manager, proud of the players, but most of all proud of this lot because we wouldn’t be able to do it with this lot [fans]. Honestly this year, especially our away form, up and down the country, our supporters are just unbelievable. They make the hair stand up on the back of your neck everywhere you go, it’s fantastic."

Parish's words were met with a vocal cheer by the large watching crowd before the chairman turned his attention to another section of the club: its youth players.

Praising the reams of talent that roll off Palace's production line, Parish said: "Our academy is really everything to this club. We’ve got the second highest amount of academy minutes in the Premier League this season. Wilfried and Aaron obviously make us all proud as all the players do but it’s always particularly special when you get a player from the local area, it means so much to the fans.

"Of course, it’s so beneficial to the club and that’s really how we can punch above our weight and I know we can invest in that area. I know Roy’s very keen on exploiting that and it’s testament to the manager that he played Aaron, brought him into the team. You can’t do it without coaches and managers who want to give these people a chance.

"We’ve got a really good environment for the young players, we’ve got some really good, exciting young players. We’ve just won the Under-15s Regional Floodlit Cup against Chelsea, narrowly lost to Barcelona in the Mediterranean Cup. This is a Palace side going out into Europe and doing really well at Under-15s level. We’ve got some fantastic talent and if we invest in it, we’ll bring it through. I know these guys want to see more Wilfrieds, more Aarons."

But the chairman didn't stop there and addressed other key developments within the club too.

You can find out exactly what he and team manager Roy Hodgson had to say by tuning in to this week's official Palace podcast now.

In this edition, we've got the full interviews from Parish and Hodgson as well as all the reaction from Tuesday's awards night from Luka Milivojevic and Hodgson about Aaron Wan-Bissaka's remarkable collection of three accolades, including Player of the Season.

There's also the regular, weekly slot in your week filled by Statman and then Hodgson brings proceedings to a close with his pre-Cardiff City press conference.

To listen to Parish and everyone else in this packed podcast, just click here. Alternatively, search 'official Palace pod' in your chosen podcast provider.