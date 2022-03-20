We faced Hartlepool in the fourth round knowing that they had nothing to lose. If teams like Hartlepool play against a Premier League team and lose the game, it’s normal – but if they win, they become the story of the FA Cup.

It was a professional performance, but there were plenty of other reasons to be positive that afternoon.

I wanted to see Tayo Adaramola in the first-team, because he was doing really well with the Under-23s. This was a game where we could see his potential, and it gave us a chance to let Tyrick Mitchell recover a little bit. We knew he would be really important during the season.

The game also showed what Crystal Palace is all about. Supporting the Hartlepool manager’s family, supporting the away fans travelling to the game. It’s not just about the football, there are other things around the club and it showed people what we see every day.

Stoke City were tough opponents: they are a Championship team and are used to playing every three days, but they have a lot of players with Premier League experience.