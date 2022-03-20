It was a derby, and The Den is never an easy place to go and perform – but I think that first game showed how much we wanted to succeed in the competition. It was a hostile atmosphere, but that made it even more exciting. Atmospheres like that drive the players.
We didn’t start the game well, and going a goal down meant we had to show character to fight back in the tie. This is how we build team spirit.
As a manager, it told me a lot about the group of players that I’m working with. If we are in a tough situation, I expect the players to be composed and support one another.