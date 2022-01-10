“I knew it would be challenging,” he said, “but at the same time I remember the time that Arsène arrived at Arsenal and the culture - you can’t change it, because you have to accept the football club and the history of this football club.

“We came here and we adapt ourselves to the football club. We don't want to change the heart of this football club because this club exists before and it will exist after us, so we adapted ourselves to the football club.

“It does take time. This is a new direction that the football club wanted to go. This is the direction that the Chairman wanted to take this football club; I arrived at the right time to make those changes. It was a new chapter of this football club: people, players, were out of contract, so that was the right time to make those changes.”

Looking more widely at his first few months, Vieira could only speak positively of his start to life at Palace, with Wright asking how he’s settled in.

“I’m feeling good,” the French manager replied. “I’m feeling really happy because I'm in a really good place. I'm really surrounded by good people. There's a really positive vibe around this football club and that allows me to express myself as a manager and I really enjoy what I'm doing every day.”