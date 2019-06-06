Perri, who joined Palace on loan from Sao Paulo in January, featured in his first match of the annual Toulon Tournament (or the Maurice Revello Tournament) as Brazil earned their second four-goal triumph, having defeated Guatemala by the same scoreline on Sunday.

The competition sees 12 countries from across the globe pit their Under-22 sides against one another, although France, Portugal, England and Republic of Ireland play with their Under-18, Under-19, Under-20 and Under-21 teams respectively.

This year it is held in Provence, France, and Brazil have already qualified for the knock-out rounds with their two victories. They will compete in a semi-final and, if successful, progress to the final on the 15th June in which they will vie to win their ninth title.

Previous players to have earned recognition at the Toulon Tournament include the likes of Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was named Player of the Tournament in 2016. Goalkeepers to have received praise from the competition are, amongst others, Hugo Lloris, David James and Nuno Espírito Santo as well as ex-Palace 'keepers Nigel Martyn and Steve Mandanda, all named Best Goalkeeper in their respective year.

View this post on Instagram Vitória muito importante hoje! Brasil 4x0 França. Créditos:@mundoespn A post shared by Lucas Perri (@_lucasperri) on Jun 5, 2019 at 4:10pm PDT

Last night, Perri saw his country dispatch France thanks to goals from Gremio's Matheus Henrique, RB Leipzig's Matheus Cunha, Corinthian's Mateus Vital and Sao Paulo teammate Antony.

Brazil will next face Qatar on Saturday at 5.30pm.