In doing this, Pierrick became the Eagles' second youngest debutant in the Premier League and the impact of the young talent was impressive, with Pierrick's pass teeing up Wilfried Zaha for the assist for Connor Wickham's goal. Reflecting on that moment, Pierrick said: "When I came on I was just thinking: ‘How can I affect the game?’ and I just thought: try and run, try and run. And when I was running I passed it to Wilf and that’s how we got our goal so that was a great moment for me. That was a bonus."

In an excellent post-match interview - which can be viewed in full over on Palace TV - Pierrick revealed what the moment was like when he found out he would be running out at Carrow Road: "The gaffer and Ray [Lewington] just kept telling me to keep warm and when I came back they told me to get my shin pads on because I was coming on. I was excited but I kept it inside."

