Palace captain Luka Milivojević said on behalf of the team: “As a team we are really proud to be able to support Croydon’s Power of Play appeal. Many of us are parents ourselves, and we know when a child is sick it’s the small things that can help take their mind off feeling unwell.

“We want to thank our fans, and anyone else who is able to make a bid on our matchday shirts and raise money for this cause. The money raised will go towards making the lives of these children in hospital a little easier.”

Elaine Clancy, Chief Nurse at Croydon Health Services NHS Trust said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Crystal Palace F.C. and all of the players for their generosity. I know that many of our staff and our patients are avid Palace fans, so we’re all very excited to see how much we can raise through this shirt auction.

“These match-worn shirts are truly one of a kind, signed by the players who face Liverpool F.C. on Sunday, 23rd January. As well as being a great collector’s item, we hope fans will see the auction as an opportunity to get behind our Power of Play appeal and help us to raise funds for exciting and therapeutic play spaces for young people who are being cared for in hospital.”

The auction closes on Sunday, February 6th, so you’ll have to act fast – don’t miss out and bid here!

To find out more about the Power of Play appeal, please click here.