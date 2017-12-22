Crisis at Christmas is a unique volunteer effort that provides immediate help for homeless people at a critical time of year. By volunteering with Crisis this Christmas you can make a real difference to people experiencing homelessness. They have lots of volunteering roles to fill. Help cook and serve meals, share your skills as a hairdresser, health professional or entertainer, or have a chat and play games with the guests.

50 years after Ralph McTell first penned ‘Streets of London’, the legendary singer-songwriter has re-recorded his timeless single with a choir made up of Crisis clients from across Britain, and guest vocalist Annie Lennox. The song - which shares its birthday with Crisis’ 50th anniversary this December, has been released this Christmas to raise money to support thousands of people facing homelessness this Christmas; many of whom would otherwise have nowhere to turn over the Winter months.

For a donation of £26.08 you can give someone who's homeless all this.

• Hot, delicious, nutritious Christmas dinners for over 4,700 homeless people over nine days

• Advice on housing, benefits, finances, employment, as well as legal matters

• Healthcare, including TB and hepatitis screenings

• Dental treatment and eye tests, including glasses

• Hairdressing and massage treatments

• Learning and skills opportunities, internet cafés and IT workshops

• Specialist centres providing safe accommodation to rough sleepers, women and people with dependency issues

• PLUS access to Crisis’ year-round services for training and support in the year ahead.