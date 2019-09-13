Pochettino expressed his view that the clash will not be an easy one and stressed that Spurs must aim to handle it in a different manner to how they faced Newcastle United at the end of August, a match they lost 1-0.

"I think it’s going to be a tough game," he said. "They [Palace] showed that they are a strong team. It’s a team that it’s difficult to create chances [against]. It’s a team that beat Manchester United away from home. We know very well that it’s going to be a tough game.

"Every game is different, every single time is different and the reality is going to be difficult than Newcastle. I hope we change the result and we play better than Newcastle. We know very well that we need to improve in our performance. I think from now, we need to start winning games and to be in a good position in the table."

Pochettino then turned his attention to Palace manager Hodgson, who has previously been keen to praise his Argentinian opposite number.

Pochettino said: "I talk about my respect to him, I admire him and of course he’s a great manager. He’s doing fantastically with Palace. Of course, that makes the game more difficult."

