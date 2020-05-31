The start is always difficult because you’ve got to adapt," he says. "I was having issues with my work permit, as I was really on the border of having enough games to qualify [for a work permit] so I didn’t start the season and I had missed the pre-season."

Despite being unable to kick a ball in a professional capacity for the Eagles, Popovic liked what he saw from afar: "Just in that period [of being unable to play] and seeing the professionalism of the club and with Steve Bruce having been a defender who played at the very highest level with Manchester United, really enticed me to take that option when it became available."

It was in fact a former Palace manager who loosely played a part in Popovic heading to south London: Terry Venables.

Venables had a stint as manager of Australia at a time when Popovic was beginning to make his mark with the Socceroos. Having a former England and Barcelona manager in the dugout helped put footballing eyes on Popovic's homeland.

"I had him [Terry Venables] for a short period when I was just breaking into the national team.

"The profile [of Australian football] was growing and having Terry Venables as the Head Coach really lifted the profile.

"Worldwide we were accepted more as a footballing nation; as nation that was evolving. I think we’ve just grown from strength-to-strength from there."

