Hodgson was asked how he felt the world of top flight football emerged from its suspension, and how commendably its players have acted.

"I think the players have been remarkable in every respect," Hodgson said. "They’d done such a good job in the early stages with the NHS [through the Players' Initiative]. So many initiatives that they came up with to raise money and help the NHS at a time they needed that help.

"Now I think they’re making a very, very good attempt to make a change many people have wanted to see for many years with the Black Lives Matter.

"I really can only take my hat off to all of these people who have done such a great job in using their voice and using the fact that they are so popular and so well known... to make people more aware really of what needs to be done for us to get a fairer society.

"So nothing but praise for them really and I can only add my voice to those saying what a wonderful job they’ve done. For Marcus [Rashford] to be able to change a governmental decision, that takes a lot of doing. He and Raheem [Sterling] in particular deserve an enormous amount of credit."

