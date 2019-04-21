If you're waiting for kick-off, why not kill some time by catching up on everything Palace from the past few days below?

Start off with your ultimate pre-match read, the Palace Preview, which goes through form, stats, tactics, team news and more all in one place. Enjoy it right here.

Next up, hear from the boss either by watching Hodgson's pre-match press conference in full for free here or by checking out the news stories below...

Now for something to watch, and below you can check out neatly trimmed highlights of the Eagles' recent draw with the Gunners at Selhurst. Want to watch the full highlights? Just click here.

And for more on that well-earned point, read our match report from the day here.

Time for something else. Earlier in the week, Palace TV produced a treat for fans as the Independent's Ed Malyon spoke in Spanish with shot-stopper Vicente Guaita. You can watch what he said below...

And back to today's clash. With the lads preparing hard in training, you can check out a gallery of how they've got along here or watch their recovery session after a busy run of three games in a week below.

Palace Under-18s and Under-23s both ended seasons to be proud of this week. The Academy side drew with Ipswich Town and the Development squad narrowly lost to Watford.

Tickets for Cardiff City away are now on sale.

You can book a place at the Business Club Lunch with Troy Townsend here and see which legends will be playing at Selhurst during the Beer Festival here.

Sticking with the Beer Festival, our exclusive glass has been revealed. You can see it right here.