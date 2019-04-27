Get the ball rolling and bring yourself up-to-speed on today's clash with the Palace Preview. It includes all the stats, facts, tactics and form you'll want to understand and can be read right here.

Then move onto Roy Hodgson's own preview of this afternoon's battle at Selhurst. Here's a round-up of what he had to say. Just click on the headline for the full article.

To watch the manager's press conference in full for free, just head over to Palace TV now either by clicking here or 'Palace TV' in the app.

Sticking with Hodgson, James McArthur was full of praise for the former England boss and described him as a 'brilliant man'. You can read what the Scotsman had to say right here or watch his interview with Premier League Productions now on Palace TV.

And for another watch, check out the scream when Wilfried Zaha returned to his former primary school below!

Now for someone outside of the club. You can catch up on all of Everton's team news by checking out what Marco Silva had to say on injuries in his pre-match press conference right here.

And within the club again, the lads have been training hard in preparation for today's face-off with the Toffees. Check out the gallery now!

Finally, while the Eagles haven't had the best run of form against Everton in recent years, in the last clash at Selhurst they did manage to take a point from the visiting Blues. But perhaps they should have earned more - read over the match report right here.

🏆 Who will be at our End of Season Awards on Tuesday!? — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 26, 2019

