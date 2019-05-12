We can't start without looking at the two huge departures from our club this week, as it has been announced that Jason Puncheon and Julian Speroni will both leave Palace once their contracts expire in the summer.

You can view everything we've posted about Julian lately by clicking here and everything you'll want to read about Jason right here.

Turning attention to today's clash, bring yourself up to speed with the Palace Preview. It'll update you on stats, tactics and team news as well as everything else you'll want to know ahead of kick-off.

Roy Hodgson also previewed today's battle with the Cherries, and the following stories arose from his pre-match press conference:

You can watch what the Palace manager had to say in full for free by clicking here.

Next up, we heard from Scott Guyett as he interviewed with the official programme. He speaks about his connection with Joel Ward and challenging career with Bournemouth here. For more from Guyett, make sure to grab your programme from vendors around the outside of Selhurst Park.

The last face-off with Eddie Howe's men resulted in a hard-to-take loss for the south Londoners, and you can re-cap that match with the match report here.

Yesterday marked 40 years since Selhurst Park recorded its highest ever attendance. Want to know how much it was and what happened on the day? Click here now.

Steve Parish penned his regular programme notes for the last time this season and has hinted at a very special surprised... Find out what he had to say here.