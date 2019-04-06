Get the ball rolling with The Palace Preview and bring yourself up to speed on today's clash with all the stats, form, team news and tactics you need to know.

Next up, there are three reads from manager Roy Hodgson, as his pre-match press conference produced the following stories:

To watch the boss' press conference in full for free, just head over to Palace TV or click 'Palace TV' on your official Palace app.

For a different watch, enjoy a whole host of Aaron Wan-Bissaka's astonishing slide tackles in the video below.

For one more video to pass the pre-kick-off time, hear from Head of Sports Science Scott Guyett on how a Premier League football club adapt their programme to meet the demands of a three match week below.

Don't miss out

Wayne Hennessey has had a charge against him for an alleged breach of FA Rule E3 dismissed by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

Palace's fixture with Cardiff will now kick-off at 5.30pm on Saturday May 4.

The Official Palace Pod runs through how to excel at Fantasy Football and more - listen to it here!

The Manor will perform at Palace's End of Season Awards.

Wan-Bissaka has been nominated as PFA Player of the Month and you can vote for him here.