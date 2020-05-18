Premier League Shareholders today voted unanimously to return to small group training from tomorrow afternoon – the first step towards restarting the Premier League, when safe to do so.

Step One of the Return to Training Protocol enables squads to train while maintaining social distancing. Contact training is not yet permitted.

This first stage has been agreed in consultation with players, managers, Premier League club doctors, independent experts and the Government. Strict medical protocols of the highest standard will ensure everyone returns to training in the safest environment possible.

The health and wellbeing of all participants is the Premier League’s priority, and the safe return to training is a step-by-step process. Full consultation will now continue with players, managers, clubs, the PFA and LMA as protocols for full-contact training are developed.

