At a Premier League Shareholders’ Meeting today, clubs unanimously agreed to introduce minimum-length bans for supporters who take part in anti-social and criminal behaviours at League stadiums.

Fans caught carrying or activating pyrotechnics or smoke bombs, or entering the pitch without permission, will receive an automatic club ban with a minimum term of one year.

These bans could also be extended to accompanying parents or guardians of children who take part in such activities.

This policy is effective immediately and the ban is applicable to both home and away matches.

The Premier League, The FA and the EFL introduced new measures and stronger sanctions ahead of this season to address fan behaviour issues at matches (read more here).