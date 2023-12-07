This article was originally printed in the Crystal Palace v Bournemouth matchday programme.

Hi, Kim here! I work in marketing for HarperCollins Publishers in New York City; I live in Manhattan with my partner Jenn and our two darling cats, and I’ve followed Palace since 2010, dismaying my Liverpool-supporting grad school friend when he realised Palace were my team. Since then, I’ve met the nicest, most generous fellow supporters, many of whom have become dear friends. And I’d guess I have kept tabs on Proud and Palace from 2015.

This year, in honour of the campaign’s tenth anniversary, Stonewall and The FA celebrate Lace Up to Keep It Up in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion in sport, fitness, and physical activity.

As Proud and Palace, Crystal Palace’s LGBTQ+ supporters group, we wholeheartedly back this year’s campaign – from wherever we follow the Palace. For me, when I’m in London, that’s my corner of New York City, cheering along with the New York Eagles.

Although it is 2023, the Rainbow Laces campaign is more important and necessary than ever. Wherever you are supporting Palace, in your corner of the world, chances are that discrimination against LGBTQ+ people is on the rise, even as general acceptance of LGBTQ+ people also rises.

According to Out in Sport, 82% of LGBTQ+ people who have taken part in sport across Europe have experienced homophobia, biphobia, or transphobia. In the United States, the American Psychological Association reports that 29 states introduced legislation restricting participation by trans athletes in 2022 alone.

That so many still feel so uncomfortable, or are restricted from participating in sport, should be unacceptable to all of us. And even though we’ve seen more LGBTQ+ athletes and commentators on magazines, in commentary boxes, or on television, we still have a way to go to shift public attitude so that anti-LGBTQ+ language isn’t seen as “harmless banter.” We are making progress, but there is still work to do.

The visible support from players in the men’s and women’s teams, as well as the club staff, helps make our home matches a place for every fan. This feeling extends beyond our south London home as well, whether that’s seeing the rainbow CPFC Women banner in the stands watching Palace Women on FA Player, or having fellow U.S. Eagles Ryan Saulsbury and Bryan Garcia bring Proud and Palace flags back for the club’s US tours.

Proud and Palace is an involved supporters’ group, both within and for our club, and within our London community. Having Proud and Palace as part of our network is immensely important to our overall supporter culture, as it creates an inclusive, supportive network for LGBTQ+, and all, supporters.

It provides another avenue of engagement with our south London neighbors, especially during Croydon Pride, and in London, during London Pride. This past February, our Proud and Palace team won the London Football v. Homophobia tournament, beating other LGBTQ+ supporters’ groups from other London clubs.

Proud and Palace also affords opportunities for all supporters to pitch in and help eradicate ignorance and intolerance in football, starting from our corner of south London. We continue to work closely with the club to help combat issues relating to homo- and trans-phobia within the game and create a safe and inclusive environment for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans fans.

Being part of Proud and Palace as an overseas supporter means most often my lapel badge (which handily doubles as a scarf badge) is a conversation starter at my neighborhood Saturday greenmarket (inevitably by someone in a Manchester City, Arsenal, or United top), or at the airport. It’s mattered in conversations with supporters of other clubs I’ve met at Premier League Mornings Live, who have wanted to know if their club has a similar group to support and to get involved with.

And it’s most visible on matchday mornings when I’m at The Football Factory in New York, watching with the rest of the New York Eagles and whoever is in town to join us. I hope people spot it and feel safe to be themselves, to know they are welcome, and to know we have their back. It probably also means on my next trip to south London, I’ll need to bring back a Pride scarf from the club shop to help improve on The Football Factory’s rafter decorations.

The responsibility of making sure everyone is offered the respect, hospitality, and kinship we have as supporters of the Red and Blue applies to all of us, every match, whether at Selhurst Park or in the many other venues around the globe where supporters tune in.

We’re so happy so many supporters choose to participate in the annual Rainbow Laces campaign, but allyship is not limited just to the laces on your boots; it also means standing up and speaking out against discriminatory chants or bullying behavior when you see or hear it, to ensure that our club and our atmosphere – inside Selhurst or outside it – is inclusive for everyone.

So be Loud. And be very Proud. Because we are all Palace.

If you’d like to find out more or get involved with Proud and Palace, follow @proudandpalace on X and Instagram, or reach out to [cpfclgbt@outlook.com](file:///C:/Users/ROBINS~1/AppData/Local/Temp/msohtmlclip1/01/clip_filelist.xml).