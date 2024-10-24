The 19-year-old made his senior, Premier League and Crystal Palace debut earlier this week, producing a bright cameo on the left wing as his team sought a route back into the match.

"I’m very thankful for the gaffer, and obviously the team, the coaches and the backroom staff, for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League," Agbinone told Palace TV after the full-time whistle. "Getting challenged against some of the best players in the world, it's tough every day, and that's what I like to do.”

Indeed, Agbinone's debut saw him become the 54th player to come through Palace's Academy to make a senior club appearance since the year 2000... so it only seems right that we celebrate that achievement in this week's Matchday Warm-up' quiz!

It's a simple enough ask, but a challenging task: can you name all 54 graduates in just 15 minutes? Give it a go below!

