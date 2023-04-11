To qualify for our list below, the goalkeepers must have made a competitive league appearance in Palace colours.
Test your knowledge in our quiz below!
If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page.
Sam Johnstone made an outstanding league debut for Crystal Palace on Saturday - to celebrate, how many of our goalkeepers since the 2004/05 season can you name in just FIVE minutes?
To qualify for our list below, the goalkeepers must have made a competitive league appearance in Palace colours.
Test your knowledge in our quiz below!
If you experience issues loading this quiz, please try refreshing this page.