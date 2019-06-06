All good things come to an end... After four seasons at CPFC, the time has come for me to look for a new challenge in my life.

I want to thank again, publicly, the club and the people there for all what they did for me during this incredible journey. My teammates, my coaches, the staff... I hope that I've been as good with them that they have been with me.

Our history hasn't been easy as I've unfortunately suffered many setbacks, but for each and every time I've worn our blue and red jersey I did it with pride and happiness. I want to deeply thank you all guys, at the stadium, in the city or all over the world for supporting me and sending me always Strength & Love. I will always keep you close to my heart.

I also want to thank West Bromwich Albion for the chance they gave me at a difficult stage of my career. I will remember.