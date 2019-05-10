I would like to the thank the owners, players and staff both past and present who shared the journey with me and most of all the fans who have been there every step of the way.

It has been an honour and a privilege to play for this great football club and I hope I represented you in a way that demonstrated the tremendous pride I felt every time I pulled on the number one jersey.

We have shared so many great moments that will last with me forever. Both my family and I would like to thank each and every one of you, for the love and kindness that has been extended to us during this time, in which we have built a long-standing bond that will remain unbroken forever.

God bless you.