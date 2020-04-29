The night is often remembered for Darren Ambrose's wonder strike from 35-yards. However, Ambrose’s recollection of the 90 minutes up in Manchester is not of his worldie, but of the performance that Wilfried Zaha put in.

Here's what Ambrose said to Zaha in a recent Palace TV interview: “That was the time the world of football took notice of you. We all knew what you could do. Again, talking as a senior pro, I came away obviously scoring a goal, it was half decent. But I remember saying: ‘alright, I scored, we won, but wow!’ I think you ended three full-backs' careers that night!"

You can now relive - or experience for the first time - Zaha's performance and Ambrose's goal, as the club has broadcast the full spectacle on Palace TV.

You can watch it on Palace TV and the club's official Facebook and YouTube account - if choosing to watch via YouTube, there will be an added chat functionality for fans to talk amongst themselves as the action is unfolding in front of them.

Plus, stay tuned for an exclusive interview with Darren Ambrose via Palace TV!