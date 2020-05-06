But, 87 minutes into the clash with the Hatters, Steve Kember’s Eagles are goalless and level. It’s not enough.

Up stepped Dougie Freedman. The Scotsman collected the ball 40 yards out and burst forward, alone, towards Lee Jones’ goal. Palace’s fate rested on his boot.

Freedman shimmied towards the six yard box, glanced up, and rifled home, securing his place in Palace history.

What a moment.

To celebrate 19 years to the day since that incredible safety-ensuring clash, relive one of the most significant games in the club’s history in full today (6th May) from 8pm BST via Palace TV.

Then, make sure to keep your eyes open for an eye opening exclusive interview with Dougie Freedman via Palace TV on Thursday!

