In 1979, Palace's exciting, young blend of talent before would briefly sit top of the First Division before dropping into the second tier at the start of the 1980s: the decade they were supposed to dominate.

With the likes of Kenny Sansom, Vince Hilaire, Dave Swindlehurst and Billy Gilbert filling their ranks alongside more seasoned players such as Jim Cannon and John Burridge, Palace's success was much anticipated.

In the gallery above, you can see some of the best shots from the era which started with the great Malcolm Allison and ultimately ended with the departure of Terry Venables.

