The home kit, which you can view full details of in the gallery above, is a bold and stripped-back red and blue, with just those two colours making up this season’s design.

As the club and its supporters proudly state, 'These Colours Unite Us All'.

As with the other strips, this shirt sees three coloured arrows break up a primary background. For the home kit, this means red rising up through the royal blue shirt.

Blue shorts blend into blue socks with red bars across the top and new sponsor W88 sits with a white and gold badge at the centre of the shirt. In the exclusive reveal, Jordan Ayew, Nathan Ferguson and Luka Milivojevic don the red and blue colours.

To view this kit in more detail, check out the gallery above and behind-the-scenes video below.

