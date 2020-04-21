Along with Victorian hairstyles and 19th-century moustaches, they are also thought to have worn light blue and white long-sleeved kits, as interpreted below.

These colours are thought to be taken from the striking combination associated with the Crystal Palace itself which, when built in 1851 at Hyde Park, decorated its exterior. The bright frontage wasn't popular with everyone in Victorian times, however the Palace remained a light blue and white upon its move to south London - when the colours became better liked, described as 'happy' in one newspaper.

The first recorded description of Crystal Palace's football colours came from Charles Alcock's football annual: a "blue and white jersey with blue serge knickerbockers and stockings."

The unique pattern of the jersey was, in fact, common for the time - with teams wearing uneven 'quarters' and sleeves in opposing colours.

With thanks to Peter Manning for the information used above. His book 'Palace at the Palace' can be purchased via Amazon.