Despite Palace being unable to make it three wins in a week, Riedewald was delighted to earn his first Premier League minutes of the season, speaking post-match to Palace TV he said: "I am disappointed we went away without the win but I’m happy with the minutes I played in the second-half.

"For me, I just like to play football. Whenever I’m on the pitch I give my all, whether I’m playing or not playing, for me I’m always showing up for training and giving the best I can. The manager noticed it and he talk to me about my competition and I’m very happy at this club, I’m in a good place and the team is helping me and always talking positive to me. Hopefully there is more minutes for me this season."

Discussing the game against the Hornets, Riedewald revealed just how tough of a battle it was out there at Vicarage Road:

"It’s difficult because you know what they want to do, they want to play aggressive and they need the points, so they were playing long balls, fighting with us and talking to the referee. It was a hard battle but we fought well.

"I think we played very well as a team and in my opinion, there was a little bit more in this match and they played a lot of long balls, so we had to try and bring the ball down and score a goal. But I’m happy with the point."

