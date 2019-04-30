Demand has been been high for the 18,000 Season Tickets which have sold out for the last three seasons and there is a growing waiting list. The stadium is at more than 98% occupancy and the introduction of a central, dedicated singing section in Block E of the Lower Holmesdale stand will ramp up the famous Selhurst Park atmosphere to a whole new level from the start of next season.



For families in the Whitehorse Lane Stand and the family area in blocks A and J of the Main Stand prices have been frozen – with the cheapest bundle for an adult and a child under 10 at £515 (£27.10 per league game - based on 19 games - total cost for both tickets), or an adult with a child aged 10-17, £610 (£32.10 per game for both tickets).



The cheapest adult Season Ticket is £495 (which equates to £26.05 per league game), and the cheapest junior Season Ticket for children aged under 10 is £95 (£5 per game) or, for children aged 11-17, £190 (£10 per game).



Finance options are now available for supporters. More details can be found here.



Also for the first time, Season Ticket holders at Selhurst Park will be able to take advantage of a half-price Season Ticket offer for Palace Ladies when they go on sale.



Club chairman Steve Parish said: “The atmosphere at Selhurst Park is something we’re extremely proud of as a club and we are excited to see the noise levels grow to be even bigger and better with the introduction of our dedicated singing section to act as a focal point.

"We would like to thank all those supporters who have moved to other areas of the stadium to make this possible. As always, we look forward to welcoming our loyal fans back again next season, and those beginning their journeys as Palace fans at Selhurst Park.”

Click here to view the full Season Ticket Brochure for 2019/20 season.

Supporters who are not current Season Ticket holders but are interested in purchasing a Season Ticket for next season should join the waiting list at a cost of £10 per person, which is refunded should a Season Ticket be purchased.

Existing Season Ticket holders are encouraged to click here to proceed and for more information.