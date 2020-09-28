The panel, comprising LMA Chairman Howard Wilkinson, Sir Alex Ferguson, Chris Hughton, Joe Royle, former Palace manager Dave Bassett, Barry Fry and Rachel Yankey, has managed a combined total of over 6,500 competitive matches in professional football.

Palace manager Roy Hodgson received a celebratory bottle of champagne to commemorate the result.

This is the second consecutive year the Eagles have won the Performance of the Week award for winning at Old Trafford, with Hodgson's men also scooping the accolade for their 2-1 victory in 2019.

Following this season's Old Trafford heroics, Hodgson said: "I thought the shape of our team was fantastic and there were some really incredible individual performances... I’m delighted. It’s a great win - it’s nice to get six points on the board."

The win saw Palace beat United in consecutive away matches for the first time in history.

