In a statement released last Friday, the Premier League confirmed each player will wear shirts with 'Black Lives Matter' in place of their name, the Black Lives Matter badge on their sleeve and the NHS logo on their chests.

These two logos will remain on shirts until the end of the season.

Players from all 20 clubs released the following statement:

‘We, the Players, stand together with the singular objective of eradicating racial prejudice wherever it exists, to bring about a global society of inclusion, respect, and equal opportunities for All, regardless of their colour or creed. This symbol is a sign of unity from all Players, all Staff, all Clubs, all Match Officials and the Premier League #blacklivesmatter #playerstogether.’