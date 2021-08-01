With the action getting underway at 12:30 BST, get to the ground in plenty of time to take advantage of special discounts.

Grab an ‘Early Bird’ meal, including a burger, hotdog or breakfast butty and a beer or soft drink, for just £7 up to 45 minutes before kick-off – a huge discount on the normal price of £10.50.

Alternatively, get a meal deal (a burger, side and any hot or cold soft drink) for just £8.50.

The Box Office will open at 8am to help supporters who have concerns or outstanding ticket issues. We will do everything we can to resolve outstanding issues in the meantime.

The Fanzone will open from 9:30am, and stock a range of food and drink - including both offers. Former player Mark Lindsay will also be on hand to meet and greet supporters.

Due to the new ticketing process we strongly advise all supporters to arrive as early as possible to help us get everyone into the ground quickly and safely.

With Wireless Festival taking place at Crystal Palace park this weekend, we advise all supporters to check their travel route before leaving, and take into consideration possible delays that could affect their journey to the stadium.