Over time, of course, fog has provided a much more real threat to matches in England - particularly during the 1950s, when London was immersed in 'pea souper' smogs.

It was not uncommon for games in this era to be cancelled barely minutes from kick-off or, worse still, mid-game. One such occurrence in 1935 saw Palace and Bristol City made to leave the pitch after a staggering 80 minutes with the game at 1-1 before visibility became too poor to continue.

The FA Cup appears to attract such events, too. Palace hosted Millwall in the 1950/51 tournament before the game was abandoned in the 34th-minute. Naturally, south London's No.1 side went on to lose the replay 1-4.

Years later, in the 90/91 FA Cup, supporters were well on their way to Nottingham Forest's City Ground when news spread that fog had forced the game off for a third time. Each postponement was caused by a different issue in 1991 - with rain and ice delaying the meetings before this instance.

The FA Cup continued to produce fog-related drama, perhaps none more so than in December 1952, when the Great Smog of London brought the city to a halt.

Palace - or at least parts of Palace - travelled to north London's Finchley Town for an FA Cup clash on December 6th, 1952.

But not everyone made it as far as N12. Two Palace players and a linesman ended up stuck on the North Circular with the fog too thick to drive through and so appeals rang over the Tannoy system for officials or players to take their place.

The reseve-team's Bob Bishop happened to be watching that day and stepped forward for his first-team debut at centre-forward. The tie began on a frozen pitch and, with Finchley 3-1 ahead in the 63rd-minute, the refereed halted play to wait for visibility to improve.

After a short pause, the game was abandoned and Bishop saw his only senior appearance expunged from the records. That didn't limit his passion for the club, however, as he went on to become a club director in the 1970s.