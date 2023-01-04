The tributes began with a special light display prior to the team's walk-out, accompanied by a montage of three Faithless / Maxi Jazz tracks, paying tribute to the legendary musician Maxwell Fraser.

There was then a show of remembrance from shot-stoppers past and present in recognition of legendary former goalkeeper John Jackson, who sadly passed away in December.

Nicknamed ‘Stonewall’ by the fans at Selhurst Park, Jackson played 388 times for Palace in total, placing him sixth on the list of all time appearances makers.

During the warm-up, goalkeepers Vicente Guaita, Sam Johnstone and Joe Whitworth all wore a Jackson-printed No. 1 shirts, paying respects along with goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely and former player Julián Speroni.