Railway engineering work is taking place between Balham and Selhurst all weekend, closing some lines. On Saturday, a heavily reduced Southern service will run to and from London Victoria, with some services being diverted to start and terminate at London Bridge.

Buses will replace trains between Balham and East Croydon via Selhurst, or fans can travel via Norwood Junction which is operating as normal.

Everton fans travelling down should go from Euston on the Northern Line to London Bridge and then on the rail network to Norwood Junction. This is a ten minute walk to the stadium.

For further information on the rail disruption this weekend.

Plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner