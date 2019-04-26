The Portuguese manager was faced with the possibility of being without star men Lucas Dinge and Richarlison, but revealed that the former is in contention to play while the latter is likely to be unavailable.

He said: "Lucas [Digne] is okay. Richarlison we have big doubts if he'll be able or not to play. He tried yesterday to work with us: he felt again different but let's see how he reacts tomorrow. Today he tried again, let's see how he reacts tomorrow but he's a big doubt for us, a major doubt for us. Let's see how Theo [Walcott] will be tomorrow also because he was sick this morning. Let's see how he reacts."

He provided a more positive outlook for centreback Yerry Mina, who picked up a hamstring injury on international duty with Colombia last month but now seems to be returning to full fitness.

"Mina starts with the team like I told you last week, [he] starts with the team at the beginning of the week and he's doing well and preparing well himself."

For Palace, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins and Jeffrey Schlupp remain long-term absentees, with Pape Souare also unavailable for tomorrow's clash.

You can listen to full commentary to find out how the Eagles fare live against Everton by grabbing your Palace Audio pass now.