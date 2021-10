Born in Liverpool, Grimes is a Reds fan and currently plays for Fulham Ladies as well as presenting for MOTDx, writing music for artists such as Dua Lipa and producing in her own right.

Joining Liam Gallagher, The Manor, Serge Pizzorno and Sigma to contribute to the playlist, Grimes becomes the fifth artist to select their chosen tracks.

You can see Grimes' below!

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

ROXANNE - Arizona Zervas

Lights Up - Harry Styles

Boyfriend - Ariana Grande/Social House

Good As Hell - Lizzo

Listen to Chelcee’s new single Tryna Not Fall In Love on the official Palace Playlist by clicking here!