Sunday's victory maintained our 100% unbeaten record when playing our final game of a top-flight season at home - that now makes it six won and two drawn for the Eagles.

The three points also meant that Hodgson has guided his side to record haul for Palace in the Premier League for a 38-game season.

Impressive records for the team as a whole, but what about any personal achievements?

Wilfried Zaha

The 26-year-old has had quite the season to remember, and has registered the second most successful dribbles in the entire league. He was also the second most fouled player and won the most penalties in the league.

And with 10 goals, Wilf has done it. The Ivory Coast international revealed he had set himself a target for double figures for the first time in an Eagles shirt at the beginning of the campaign, and our forward secured the milestone with a game to go.

Jeffrey Schlupp

On the topic of goals, our Ghanaian international also registered his highest-scoring season in the Premier League with four goals - not bad for a player who is a left-back by trade before Hodgson reformed Schlupp as our tireless worker in the midfield.

Patrick van Aanholt

Being involved in 12 of our 14 wins this season means that this is the most Van Aanholt has had in a Premier League campaign - the Dutchman twice registered nine wins in a Premier League season.

Luka Milivojevic

Palace's captain played in every single minute of his side's Premier League season, one of just three outfield players to have achieved the feat across the league.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Understandly famous for his ability to dispossess the opponent, Palace's Player of the Season has recorded the second most tackles of anyone in the league.

James McArthur

Macca recorded the most assists for the club this season with six. It's also his career record-high for a single Premier League season.

Andros Townsend

Townsend created more goalscoring opportunities this season than any other Palace player and also enjoyed his best ever goalscoring campaign in the top-flight with six.