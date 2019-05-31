But we’re here to help and - beyond reminding you that Father’s Day is fast approaching - we’ve drawn up a list to save you the time and inspire the best gifts for any Palace-loving father.

All you have to do now is pick out what from the below he’d like most, grab your Crystal Palace wrapping paper and pretend you’d remembered all along.

Alternatively, save yourself the reading and book the ultimate Father's Day present now: Father's Day at Selhurst Park. All the information for this family event can be found here.

The perfect presents

Our Club Shop is stocked full of everything your dad could want this Father’s Day. In fact, we’ve even got a section for it online.

Top ideas include ties fit for work and leisure, stylish Sekonda watches with Palace branding and an aftershave gift set sure to keep both him and mum happy.

Perhaps the pièce de résistance for any nostalgic Palace father, however, is our range of classic retro shirts, bringing back the golden years of 1960, ‘70, 72, ‘73, ‘78, ‘90 and ‘97. There’s also a 1978 track jacket to really roll back the years.

Mugs and glasses

If you’re looking for a slightly simpler option, there is a selection of mugs and glasses for the old man’s morning brew and evening tipple. See him through from tea at breakfast with one of our eye-catching mugs up to post-dinner drinks with our Palace pint glasses and tankards.

For a truly special gift, why not grab a case of 12 bottles of the award-winning Palace wine? We’ve got red, white and rosé in order to suit every preference. Sadly, however, Palace wine glasses aren’t available yet, so he’s finally got that excuse to drink it by the pint.

Personalisation

Want to make the ultimate gift even more ultimate? Make it extra special by personalising your present for Dad. We offer personalisation on dozens of products from phone cases to mugs, t-shirts to babywear so that you can give him something that counts.

Pre-order kit

Okay, so he won’t have it in time for the day itself but then how often does that happen anyway? Give yourself an excuse for being empty-handed this Father’s Day and pre-order the stunning 2019/20 home kit now.

We’ll deliver it to him in July so that he’s primed and Match Ready for the new season and pre-season fixture schedule.

Hertha Berlin tickets

Sticking with pre-season, we have a historic clash with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin at Selhurst in August and you can surprise the old man with tickets now. It’s the first time the Eagles have faced Hertha and will be the last test Roy Hodgson’s men face before entering the new season.

Tickets are only £20 for adults, between £1-10 for juniors and just £10 for seniors 65+.

And at the heavily reduced price of just £55 +VAT, it's also the perfect chance to experience Crystal Palace's exclusive Premium Matchdays in one of our stunning lounges and suites to give your dad a matchday he'll never forget. It comes with a three-course lunch, a cash bar and the best seats in the house. Find out more by clicking here.

Father’s Day at Selhurst Park

Help him have the day to remember with our exclusive Father’s Day event at Selhurst Park. An ideal gift from children young and old, Dad can be joined by the family for a three-course Sunday roast in the heart of SE25 followed by a behind-the-scenes stadium tour and family-fun quiz before settling down to watch the season highlights of 2019/20.

It’s the ultimate family day out to treat and thank Dad and tickets can be bought here now!

Cards

Yes, he may not read it, but a card is obligatory regardless, isn’t it? And we’ve got you covered: just add one of our many exclusively designed Palace cards to your basket once you’ve picked out the perfect present from the above.